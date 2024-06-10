Closing arguments expected after Hunter Biden chooses not to testify in his gun trial /

Epstein survivors ‘want all’ of the files released and ‘they don’t want excuses’: Gloria Allred 06:08

Rhode Island Rep. speaks out: ‘Going to take a lot of time to recover’ 04:28

Epstein victims’ lawyer: ‘A lot of public officials’ will have to answer for their actions 05:11

Epstein survivor speaks out on deadline day: Survivors ‘will be looking through everything’ 07:57

Brown student, a Parkland shooting survivor, speaks out: ‘I’m furious’ 03:12

Something in the Epstein files ‘scares the living hell out of the Trump admin’: Sen. Durbin 05:21

New inflation report finds prices up 2.7% vs. last year 06:07

DOJ ‘should be held in contempt’ if they don’t release Epstein files by tomorrow: Sen. Cortez Masto 07:32

Trump can’t ‘gaslight’ Americans into believing the economy is better than it is: Fmr. Rep. Edwards 11:33