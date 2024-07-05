Dem Rep. Mike Quigley calls on Biden to step aside: ‘Let someone else do this’ /

Florida Republicans weigh in on Venezuela’s next leader 08:45

‘The largest investment ever’: DNC launches voter registration drive 06:18

Trump threatens to institute the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis 08:45

‘LGBTQ+ people are worse off in every way’ a year into Trump’s second term: HRC report finds 04:55

Maine braces for federal immigration presence 07:59

What are the rights for citizens and non-citizens detained by ICE? 03:44

Majority of Americans say Minneapolis ICE shooting inappropriate use of force, polling shows 03:28

Stop taking the bait: Minneapolis mayor urges peaceful protesting in wake of ICE shooting 10:44

‘Very unusual’: Why legality of FBI’s search of reporter’s home could be ‘TBD’ 06:41