Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas commanders kills more than 70 people in Gaza /

Arndrea Waters King ahead of MLK Day: ‘We really are looking at a battle for the soul of America’ 13:15

As Trump calls for ‘new leadership,’ Iran suffers from ‘political vacuum’ 07:04

Detained for dissent: Judge slams Trump’s campus crackdown as ‘authoritarian’ 12:47

‘You don’t have the privilege to be exhausted’: Jon Meacham reflects on this moment in history 12:40

Velshi: We the people set the pace of American democracy 05:44

What it looks like when the federal government occupies an American city 08:44

Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘Station Eleven’ by Emily St. John Mandel 12:37

Here’s what should happen with Trump and the Nobel Prize. It might surprise you. 04:22

Trump has gone beyond ‘retribution’ 04:16