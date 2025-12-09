Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Velshi

The Trump administration is using tip lines to turn the U.S. into a snitch state

During the Red Scare, the U.S. encouraged Americans to police one another. More than seven decades later, we’re seeing history repeat itself.

White House’s tiplines are priming the public to police each other December 7, 2025 / 07:16
By  Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.