The Trump administration is using tip lines to turn the U.S. into a snitch state

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 7 episode of “Velshi.”
In 1947, during the rise of McCarthyism in the United States, a group of 10 men — screenwriters, filmmakers, producers and the like — were summoned to Washington, D.C., to answer questions before a congressional panel called the House Un-American Activities Committee, or HUAC for short.
The panel had a simple question for them: “Are you, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist Party?” If the answer was yes, the panel wanted to know who else they knew or suspected to be a communist or communist sympathizer. The men refused to cooperate, and they refused to name names.
One day later, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved citations against them for contempt of Congress.
Those men became known as the Hollywood Ten. They were the first group of people to be systematically blacklisted in Hollywood and shut out of the industry for known or suspected ties to the Communist Party or its ideology.
That was emblematic of the Red Scare, an era when paranoia ran high among the people of this country because the political climate encouraged citizens to keep an eye on each other and report “un-American” activities.
That was only the beginning. Two and a half years later, a book called “Red Channels: The Report of Communist Influence in Radio and Television” was published by three former FBI agents who used their ties to the government and HUAC to compile a list of 151 people in media who they believed had communist connections.
The list included people like actor and director Orson Welles, the composer Leonard Bernstein and folk singer Pete Seeger.
A lot of you may remember that ugly chapter of American politics. Well, more than seven decades later, it seems the book may have been reopened.
About a week ago, the White House debuted a “Media Bias” page on its official government website. It features a “Media Offender of the Week” and a section called the “Offender Hall of Shame.” It also lists specific stories and journalists with which the White House has taken issue, for one reason or another.
A few days after the page went live, the White House followed up with a new announcement: They want your tips. In a press release headlined “A CALL TO ACTION: Submit ‘Media Bias’ Tips,” the White House encouraged “everyday Americans to support the truth and hold the Fake News accountable.”
It’s hardly the first time that the Trump administration has urged ordinary citizens to submit reports against people or practices that don’t align with its ideology.
Shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Office of Personnel Management sent out a memo with administration guidance aimed at rooting out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The memo stated, “We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.” It then provided an email address and asked people to report information about ongoing covert DEI-related activities.
The FBI has also asked the public to report hospitals, clinics or practitioners who “mutilate children under the guise of ‘gender-affirming care.’”
As part of its effort to sanitize American history, the Trump administration asked visitors at national parks and landmarks to report any signs or information that are “negative about either past or living Americans or that fails to emphasize the beauty, grandeur, and abundance of landscapes.”
At the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a “stand down” order was issued earlier this year, which means regulators who work for the agency should essentially stop doing their jobs. Shortly after that order, a “CFPB Tip Line” account was created on X.
But the tip line was not set up for the public to report corporate violations to the consumer watchdog agency that was designed to investigate them. Instead, it solicited tips on CFPB employees who continued to perform regulatory oversight despite the “stand down” order.
Then there’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Trump’s Department of Homeland Security. Even before the president began his second term, his chosen border czar, Tom Homan, boasted that he wanted to set up a tip line that the public could use to phone in leads about criminal undocumented immigrants.
Since entering office, the Trump administration has posted multiple times on social media, inviting the public to “help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens.”