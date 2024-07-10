‘Things feel pretty heated’: Biden conversations reveal tensions on Capitol Hill /

Neighbors in Minneapolis band together to monitor ICE activity 07:27

Fmr. Amb. says Danish are ‘heartbroken’ over Trump threats: ‘Trust has eroded across the Atlantic’ 10:23

Are we seeing the collapse of American-led world order? 08:04

Sending more troops to Minneapolis only ‘exacerbates’ the problem: Immigration attorney 06:57

Republicans push back on Trump over his Greenland threats 05:05

Europe weighs ‘trade bazooka’ against U.S. amid Trump’s Greenland threats 05:49

Thune ‘tried to talk Trump out of’ endorsing primary challenger to Cassidy: Source 08:02

Iowa organization trains people how to respond to ICE raids: ‘People are outraged’ 04:36

U.S.-Iran tensions escalate with Trump calling for new leadership 04:13