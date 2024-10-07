‘I owe them my voice’: Oct. 7 survivor advocates for release of hostages /

Trump threatens to add active troops to massive ICE surge in Minnesota 13:56

Trump admin. offers conflicting affordability messages as costs climb 06:01

Mayor Jacob Frey gives press conference after latest Minneapolis ICE shooting 12:52

Reports of new ICE shooting in Minneapolis one week after Good killed 19:07

Trump’s claims of an economic boom contradict data 08:40

‘Trump boom’: the President promotes his economy, despite affordability concerns 09:43

DOJ Powell investigation elicits rebukes from across political spectrum 07:28

Trump DOJ targets Fed’s Powell with criminal probe 08:10

Trump tries to convince oil CEOs of Venezuela plan 08:32