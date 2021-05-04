Harry Reid: GOP is party of goofballs under Trump’s influence /

MS NOW Highlights (Best of MS NOW)
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Lawrence on Hegseth boat strike: ‘There was no war and there was no fog’
11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle
Lawmakers raise alarm about deadly boat strike video
The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell
Sen. Warner on survivors of first boat strike: ‘I believe they were incapacitated’
The Briefing with Jen Psaki
Rep. Himes shares shocking details from boat strikes briefing; disputes key points in reported story
All In with Chris Hayes
‘500 tons of cocaine’: Trump pardons trafficker who helped flood U.S. with drugs
All In with Chris Hayes